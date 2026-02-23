WATCH| Tristian Stubbs Shows Frustrations Over Ball Not Returned By Fans During India's T20 World Cup Super 8 Clash Against South Africa

South Africa handed India their first defeat in the T20 World Cup 2026 edition as they faced the Men in Blue on February 22, 2026, at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Proteas defeated the hosts by 76 runs as India failed to chase the mammoth target of 188 runs.

Both batting and bowling line-ups of the Men in Blue seemed to collapse against South Africa, as they lost more than five wickets even before crossing the 100-run mark. Meanwhile, the bowling line-up failed to break crucial partnerships as the Proteas managed to post a mammoth total of 187 runs.

Notably, during India's run chase, Proteas star Tristan Stubbs was spotted being frustrated with the audience in the stadium. In the video going viral, Stubbs could be seen being visibly frustrated with the crowd when they refused to return the ball after Shivam Dube's six.

Tristan Stubbs Got Angry At Fans In Stadium

South Africa star Tristan Stubbs was spotted losing his cool in the Super 8 match against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium. During the game, a set of fans refused to return the ball after a six from Shivam Dube. Stubbs was seen stepping over the boundary line and nearing the fence while pointing toward the fans, asking them to return the ball.

The South Africa player could be seen repeatedly pointing his finger toward the crowd, asking them to return the ball to resume the match. At one point, the player even looked ready to climb over the fence to retrieve the ball himself. Tristian Stubbs visibly looked frustrated with the crowd's behaviour during the match.

Tristan Stubbs Against India