WATCH | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi JOKINGLY Asks Rs 100 For a Photograph Ahead of PBKS-RR IPL 2026 Match

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has become the toast of the country thanks to his aggressive style of batting in the ongoing season of the IPL. And with his rise in popularity, he is constantly getting demands of photographs. In a hilarious clip that is now going viral, Sooryavanshi can be seen asking kids for Rs 100 for a photograph. Later, he confesses that he was merely joking. The kids kept asking him for a picture. Here is the clip that is now going viral.