WATCH | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi JOKINGLY Asks Rs 100 For a Photograph Ahead of PBKS-RR IPL 2026 Match
PBKS vs RR, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has become the toast of the country thanks to his aggressive style of batting in the ongoing season of the IPL.
- Cricket
- 1 min read
PBKS vs RR, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has become the toast of the country thanks to his aggressive style of batting in the ongoing season of the IPL. And with his rise in popularity, he is constantly getting demands of photographs. In a hilarious clip that is now going viral, Sooryavanshi can be seen asking kids for Rs 100 for a photograph. Later, he confesses that he was merely joking. The kids kept asking him for a picture. Here is the clip that is now going viral.
WATCH VIDEO
Sooryavanshi has been in ominous form in the ongoing season of the IPL. A few days back, he hit the third fastest IPL century off merely 36 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur. With that knock, he also became the youngest player, and the fastest by balls faced, to complete 1,000 runs in Twenty20 cricket. In the 2026 season, he has already amassed 357 runs in eight outings. What makes him special is his strike rate. His strike rate is a staggering 234.87. Thanks to his good show, Rajasthan find themselves in the fourth spot in the points table.