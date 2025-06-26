WATCH VIDEO | Australia's Wickets Fall In Quick Succession As West Indies Bowlers Run Through Pat Cummins And Co. On Day 1 Of First Test In Barbados

The Australian Cricket Team have kicked off their World Test Championship campaign after losing their crown against South Africa in the WTC 2023-2025 final. Following the WTC final, the Aussies are currently taking on West Indies in a three match Test series. The first Test is being played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Australia batted first and in the first innings were ran through by the West Indies bowlers. The Australian batting collapsed on 180 with Travis Head being the highest scorer with 59 runs to his name.

Jayden Seales And Shamar Joseph Run Through Australian Batting Order

West Indies as they got down to bowl against the mighty Australia batting order, Jayden Seales and Shamar Joseph were the ones who ran the show. The West Indies bowlers picked up a combined 9 wickets and played a crucial role in dismissing Australia for just 180 runs in the first innings of the first Test.

Jayden Seales bowled figures of 5/60 with an economy rate of 3.79. During his bowling stint, he picked up the wickets of Josh Inglis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. As for Shamar Joseph, he produced figures of 4/46 with an economy of 2.88. His list of wickets includes Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green and Beau Webster. The sole remaining wicket was picked up by Justin Greaves.

Watch the video of Australia's fall of wickets:

How Things Stand Right Now On Day 2 Of The First Test Between WI And AUS

Australia were dismissed for 180 runs and West Indies got down to bat. As things stand right now between the two countries, West Indies are 57/4 and are trailing the Aussies by 123 runs. Brandon Chase and Roston King are the batters for West Indies currently on the crease as stumps were called on day 1 of the match.