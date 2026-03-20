WATCH | Virat Kohli Brings Out Exquisite Shots During Net Practice At RCB's Training Session

Team India ODI cricketer Virat Kohli gears up for his new campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The star cricketer will be in action for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who are the defending champions this year.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have a major challenge in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. As defending champions, the other teams would attempt to keep them on edge.

With stars like Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and more, the franchise has a significant chance to successfully defend their title this year.

Virat Kohli Nails Stunning Strokeplay During RCB Training Before IPL 2026

As RCB continues its preparations for the IPL 2026, it was all business for superstar cricketer Virat Kohli as he underwent net practice during the franchise's training session in Bengaluru.

Advertisement

Kohli unleashed himself during training as he brought up some pristine shots from his arsenal, honing his skills in the nets during RCB's training.

Virat Kohli joined the Royal Challengers Bengaluru camp a few days before the IPL 2026 season officially kicks off. It also marked his return to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium for the first time since the tragic Bengaluru stampede that took multiple innocent lives.

Advertisement

RCB To Kick Off Title Defence Against SRH In IPL 2026

RCB, under Rajat Patidar's leadership, was successful in securing its maiden IPL title. It was a historic night at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as the franchise made history after defeating the Punjab Kings in the summit clash.

Virat Kohli was the star attraction of the training session as the team trained up for their campaign-opening clash this month.