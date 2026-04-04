WATCH | Virat Kohli's Cheeky Response On Being Called 'Overseas Player' At RCB In IPL 2026 Breaks Internet

IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli has brushed off jokes about the team fielding five overseas players during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season.



After India's last ODI series in January, Kohli took a break and has been living with his family in London to stay away from the constant spotlight in India.



In a video shared by the RCB on social media, Kohli shared a light-hearted moment during an interaction with comedian Danish Sait, popularly known as Mr Nags.





Appearing in his popular Mr Nags persona, Sait asked Kohli about the circulating jokes suggesting the defending champions are fielding five overseas players in an IPL 2026 match.



Smiling, Kohli replied, "I don't know, why are you asking me? Ask the overseas players. I am not an overseas player. Am I an overseas player?"



The exchange provided a humorous interlude, with Kohli keeping the atmosphere relaxed while addressing the playful speculation around RCB's squad composition.



The defending champions have started their IPL 2026 campaign on a fantastic note. RCB thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets in the tournament opener.



Kohli played a brilliant unbeaten knock of 38-ball 69, including five fours and as many sixes, that helped his side to chase down the challenging target of 202 runs in 15.4 overs.



On Sunday, the defending champions will next face struggling Chennai Super Kings, who have lost two consecutive matches in the ongoing IPL season.



RCB Squad In IPL 2026



Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(captain), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma(wicketkeeper), Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Mangesh Yadav, Vihaan Malhotra, Vicky Ostwal, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Swapnil Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal. (ANI)

