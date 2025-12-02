WATCH | Virat Kohli-India Selector Engage in Intense Chat Ahead of Raipur ODI Amid Rumours of Rift With Gautam Gambhir

Ind vs SA: Star batter Virat Kohli has been ruling social media ever since landing in India for the three-match ODI series against South Africa. His stocks shot up more after he smashed a brilliant 135 off 120 balls in the opening ODI at Ranchi. But then, there have been rumours of an ongoing rift between Kohli and India coach Gautam Gambhir. While not much is known about it, Kohli was spotted having an intense chat at the airport with selector Pragyan Ojha. It cannot be confirmed what the conversation may have been about, but things were not looking ideal in the clip that has now gone viral.