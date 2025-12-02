Republic World
  • WATCH | Virat Kohli-India Selector Engage in Intense Chat Ahead of Raipur ODI Amid Rumours of Rift With Gautam Gambhir

Updated 2 December 2025 at 13:40 IST

Ind vs SA: Virat Kohli was spotted having an intense chat with selector Pragyan Ojha at the airport ahead of the 2nd ODI in Raipur.

Ankit Banerjee
Virat Kohli, Pragyan Ojha
Virat Kohli, Pragyan Ojha | Image: @rushiii_12

Ind vs SA: Star batter Virat Kohli has been ruling social media ever since landing in India for the three-match ODI series against South Africa. His stocks shot up more after he smashed a brilliant 135 off 120 balls in the opening ODI at Ranchi. But then, there have been rumours of an ongoing rift between Kohli and India coach Gautam Gambhir. While not much is known about it, Kohli was spotted having an intense chat at the airport with selector Pragyan Ojha. It cannot be confirmed what the conversation may have been about, but things were not looking ideal in the clip that has now gone viral. 

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 2 December 2025 at 13:40 IST