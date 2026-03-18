WATCH | Virat Kohli Returns to Bengaluru For RCB's Title Defense in IPL 2026

IPL 2026: Virat Kohli is back in Bengaluru. He reached Bengaluru on Wednesday morning. The former RCB captain is back in the city for another season of the IPL. There was a lot of crowd outside the airport just to get a glimpse of him. Kohli was surrounded by security just to ensure that there is no chaos.

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Kohli is a key member of the squad and would be expected to do well this year as well. Last season, Kohli amassed 657 runs at a blistering strike rate of 144.71 and an average of 54.75, with eight half-centuries to his name. There is little to no doubt that RCB would be one of the hot contenders for the title, having won it last year. Kohli would be back at the M. Chinnaswamy. The iconic venue is set to host the season opener in which the defending champions take on Sunrisers Hyderabad.