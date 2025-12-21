'We Wanna make Sure It's 5-0': Marnus Labuschagne Aims Cheeky Jibe At Stuart Broad After Retaining Ashes At Adelaide

Australia have retained the Ashes with a dominating win over England in the 3rd Test match at Adelaide. The Aussies pulled off a 82 run victory and have now taken an unassailable 3-0 lead with two games left in the Test series.

Marnus Labuschagne Hits Back At Stuart Broad

There were chatters before the start of this Ashes series as the media created a lot of hype surrounding both teams. There were injury issues in the Australian team, with both Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood failing to make it in to team. There were narratives building that England would provide an even competition, but that hasn't been the case so far.

Stuart Broad tried to play some mind games when he famously claimed that this Australia team might be the worst side since they lost to England in 2010-11. Marnus Labuschagne whis known to be a very vocal person, took a dig at the former English cricketer, insisting they will try to make it 5-0 this time.

He said after the game, "All the media hype, we have to say it, being called the worst Australian team in 15 years… it’s nice to be sitting where we are, three-nil.”

Advertisement

Australia Retained Ashes 3-0 With Sensational Adelaide Victory

Alex Carey and Travis Head struck brilliant centuries, while captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Nathan Lyon delivered fiery bowling spells to help Australia triumph over a resilient England. Alex Carey smashed his 3rd Test century in the 1st innings and built the momentum for an exciting finale. Travis Head's sensational 170 left England with a mountain to climb as they required a huge 435 runs to win. Zak Crawley tried to snatch something with two tall partnerships with Joe Root and Harry Brook, respectively.

Advertisement