West Indies Announce 15-Member Squad For ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Shai Hope To Lead The Windies

The West Indies cricket team have named a strong 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka, according to the ICC. The marquee tournament will begin on February 7.

West Indies, who are the two-time T20 World Cup champions (2012 and 2016), will be captained by veteran batter Shai Hope in the upcoming ICC tournament.

The 32-year-old Hope made his T20I debut against New Zealand in December 2017. The right-handed batter has played 58 matches and 56 innings, scoring 1403 runs at an average of 29.22 and a strike rate of 137.68. Hope has smashed nine half-centuries and one century in the T20I format.

Hope makes a comeback into the squad after having missed out on the recent T20I series against Afghanistan

Also back in the fray to strengthen their case are Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Sherfane Rutherford, and Romario Shepherd.

The Windies were dealt a 2-1 loss by Afghanistan in the recent three-match T20I series. They will face off against South Africa as part of their final preparation before heading into the marquee tournament.

Slotted in Group C at the T20 World Cup, the West Indies will go up against England, Nepal, Italy, and Scotland.

Their first match at the tournament will be against Scotland on February 7 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.