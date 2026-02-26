LIVE | WI vs SA, Super 8, T20 WC: Over a Billion Rooting For Proteas

LIVE | WI vs SA, Super 8, T20 WC: Very strategically, the West Indies batting coach Floyd Reifer has played down all the pressure claiming that there's no point to prove for his team.

“There’s no point to prove for us. We came here, like any other team, to play in the main competition. A lot of people have us flying under the radar. But we plan every game to go in there with a positive mentality to win the games," he said during the pre-match presser.