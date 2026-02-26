Updated 26 February 2026 at 12:52 IST
LIVE | WI vs SA, Super 8, T20 WC: Over a Billion Rooting For Proteas
LIVE Score | WI vs SA, T20 WC 2026: South Africa will start favourites because of their familiarity with the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.
- Cricket
- 4 min read
Live Cricket Score, WI vs SA, West Indies vs South Africa ICC Men's T20 World Cup Today Match Live Cricket Score Updates: The game at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium is likely to give South Africa an advantage only because of their recent familiarity with the stadium: four of South Africa's five games have come at this venue.
Live Blog
Live Cricket Score, WI vs SA, West Indies vs South Africa ICC Men's T20 World Cup Today Match Live Cricket Score Updates: The game at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium is likely to give South Africa an advantage only because of their recent familiarity with the stadium: four of South Africa's five games have come at this venue.
26 February 2026 at 12:52 IST
LIVE | WI vs SA, Super 8, T20 WC: Check South Africa's Playing XI
LIVE | WI vs SA, Super 8, T20 WC: Check South Africa's Playing XI
SA Probable XI: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi.
26 February 2026 at 12:51 IST
LIVE | WI vs SA, Super 8, T20 WC: WI Predicted XI
LIVE | WI vs SA, Super 8, T20 WC: Here is the West Indies Predicted XI.
WI Probable XI: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph
Advertisement
26 February 2026 at 12:48 IST
LIVE | WI vs SA, Super 8, T20 WC: H2H at T20 WCs
LIVE | WI vs SA, Super 8, T20 WC: At the T20 WC stage, the two sides have locked horns on five occasions in the past. The Proteas have won four, while the West Indies have won one. West Indies' only success over the South Africans in the tournament was achieved in India; in Nagpur in 2016.
26 February 2026 at 12:46 IST
LIVE | WI vs SA, Super 8, T20 WC: What's New For Both Sides?
LIVE | WI vs SA, Super 8, T20 WC: South Africa have played four of their five T20 World Cup matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium, though none of them started at 3 PM. West Indies have never played a T20I here.
Advertisement
26 February 2026 at 12:41 IST
LIVE | WI vs SA, Super 8, T20 WC: Check H2H
LIVE | WI vs SA, Super 8, T20 WC: When it comes to the head to head between the two sides in the T20 format. The two sides have met on 29 occasions. West Indies has won 15 while South Africa have been triumphant on 14 occasions.
26 February 2026 at 12:39 IST
LIVE | WI vs SA, Super 8, T20 WC: Maharaj Cautious Ahead of Clash
LIVE | WI vs SA, Super 8, T20 WC: South African star spinner Keshav Maharaj has said that the side is not carried away and is still focussed after the win over favourites India.
26 February 2026 at 12:38 IST
LIVE | WI vs SA, Super 8, T20 WC: Windies Batting Coach Plays Down Pressure
LIVE | WI vs SA, Super 8, T20 WC: Very strategically, the West Indies batting coach Floyd Reifer has played down all the pressure claiming that there's no point to prove for his team.
“There’s no point to prove for us. We came here, like any other team, to play in the main competition. A lot of people have us flying under the radar. But we plan every game to go in there with a positive mentality to win the games," he said during the pre-match presser.
26 February 2026 at 12:35 IST
LIVE | WI vs SA, Super 8, T20 WC: What Does Pitch Hold in Store?
LIVE | WI vs SA, Super 8, T20 WC: It is a big ground, but how is the strip expected to play? It's a red soil pitch, which should help the seamers. The pitch should aid shot-making and that means a high-scoring affair is on the cards.
26 February 2026 at 12:32 IST
LIVE | WI vs SA, Super 8, T20 WC: What About The Weather?
LIVE | WI vs SA, Super 8, T20 WC: How will the weather be in Ahmedabad today? There is no chance of rain and the temperature would be around 32°C at 12:00 PM.
26 February 2026 at 12:31 IST
LIVE | WI vs SA, Super 8, T20 WC: The BIG Showdown!
LIVE | WI vs SA, Super 8, T20 WC: SA and WI are the only two teams that are undefeated in this T20 World Cup thus far. They currently occupy the top two spots in the Group 1 Super 8 table, with West Indies ahead because of superior net run rate.
26 February 2026 at 12:27 IST
LIVE | WI vs SA, Super 8, T20 WC: India to Cheer For Proteas
LIVE | WI vs SA, Super 8, T20 WC: Over a billions would be rooting for South Africa today. If SA win, India would be happy as that would mean West Indies' chances of making it through to the final four take a hit.
26 February 2026 at 12:25 IST
LIVE | WI vs SA, Super 8, T20 WC: Proteas Favourites
LIVE | WI vs SA, Super 8, T20 WC: South Africa have recently played a number of matches at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad and have also tasted success. Their familiarity with the venue make them favourites for the showdown.
26 February 2026 at 12:21 IST
LIVE | WI vs SA, Super 8, T20 WC: Hello and Welcome
LIVE | WI vs SA, Super 8, T20 WC: In what promises to be a cracker of a game, West Indies take on South Africa at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Super 8 clash.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 26 February 2026 at 12:23 IST