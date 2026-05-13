What Happens If RCB vs KKR Gets Washed Out In Raipur? IPL 2026 Playoff Scenarios Explained

Rain has delayed the toss in Raipur as both Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders await getting on the pitch in Raipur on Wednesday. Both teams have emerged as playoff contenders, and the defending champions, RCB, hold a definite edge over their opponents. A washout means RCB would reach 15 points in 12 games, while KKR would have 11 points in 10 games.

How KKR and RCB Can Qualify For IPL Playoffs?

A likely washout would be a massive blow to KKR's playoff hopes. The IPL 2024 champions have already witnessed their game against the Punjab Kings called off due to persistent rain. With 16 points considered as a safe bet for qualification, RCB would need another win from their remaining two games.

But for KKR, not only do they have to ensure a victory in each of the three matches, but they will also have to depend on other outcomes. RCB also have the leverage of having an excellent Net Run rate of +1.103, so a washout wouldn't harm them much as it stands.

IPL has confirmed that the toss will take place at 8:30 PM, while the match will start at 8:45 PM. A full 20-over game will be played.

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KKR's fortunes would also depend on how CSK, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals would perform. Punjab's struggle has been quite evident and they have lost four matches on the bounce. KKR would hope the likes of Punjab, CSK and Rajasthan Royals would go on to lose at least a couple of matches with big margins, which would further clear their way.

Back in 2024, RCB did advance to the playoffs despite having a better NRR and with just 14 points in their tally.