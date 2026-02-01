What Will Happen After Pakistan Boycott India Game In T20 World Cup 2026, Here's Possible Scenarios

Pakistan have announced they will feature in the T20 World Cup but will boycott the India game to be played on February 15. Pakistan had earlier threatened to boycott the entire T20 World Cup after the ICC replaced Bangladesh with Scotland following their refusal to travel to India.

How Pakistan Will Get Affected In T20 World Cup

Pakistan are pitted in Group A alongside India, Namibia, the Netherlands and the USA and will play all their matches in Sri Lanka as per an agreement between ICC, BCCI and PCB. They will play the Dutch on February 7, followed by a game against the USA on February 10. But what will now happen as Pakistan have officially refused to play against India on February 15.

They will have to forfeit the two points for the match. Added to that, Pakistan's Net Run Rate will also take a hit as per the official ICC rulebook. As per Clause 16.10.7, "the net run rate of the defaulting team shall be affected in that the full 20 overs of the defaulting team's innings in such forfeited match shall be taken into account in calculating the average runs per over of the defaulting team over the course of the relevant portion of the competition."

Will ICC Impose Any Sanctions On Pakistan?

There have also been reports that Pakistan could invite further sanctions and they could stare at a huge financial loss. The official broadcasters might reportedly sue the PCB for a whopping $38 million, an amount which might force the PCB to the brink. The ball is now in the ICC's court and there could be severe financial implications for the neighbours. Pakistan get a huge chunk of the ICC revenue due to the current media rights deal and that might get reduced. Cricket's governing body could also sanction Pakistan players taking part in international leagues with the likes of PSL and BBL as things stand.