'When He Bats Like This, He Changes Games': Delhi Capitals Star David Miller's PBKS Heroics Gets Seal Of Approval

Former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar highlighted Delhi Capitals (DC) batter David Miller's exceptional touch against Punjab Kings (PBKS), especially because he dominated not just the leg side but also played aggressive shots through the offside and over covers, a sign of complete control.



Bangar criticised Punjab's bowling for lacking variation, as they relied mostly on predictable lengths and wide yorkers instead of slower balls or cutters.



Delhi Capitals kept their Indian Premier League 2026 playoff hopes alive with a thrilling three-wicket victory over Punjab Kings in Dharamshala, thanks to a sensational 51 off just 28 balls from David Miller that powered his side to an impressive win.



"When David Miller is in full flow, he doesn't just dominate the leg side. We all know he can clear deep mid-wicket and long on at will. But when he starts smashing the ball through the offside and over covers, it signals he is in a different zone. That's when bowlers know they are in trouble. The ball was coming onto the bat nicely, and there was a bit of dew on the outfield. That combination made the pitch even better for batting. The ball skidded on, and Miller didn't have to force his shots. He just timed them, and the ball raced away. Punjab's bowlers hardly used any slower variations. They didn't try to change the pace or use cutters," Bangar said on Star Sports.

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