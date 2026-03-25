Who Is Aryaman Birla, Former Rajasthan Royals Batter and Newly Appointed Chair Of Royal Challengers Bengaluru?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru underwent a humongous shift just days before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.

A consortium, led by the Aditya Birla Group, Bolt Ventures, Blackstone and a major media conglomerate, has acquired the full ownership rights of the IPL franchise. It includes the men's and women's teams from the Diageo-owned United Spirits Limited (USL).

Aryaman Birla would take over as the chair of the franchise following the acquisition. The 28-year-old has a deep history rooted in the game of cricket, making him a valuable pick as chair.

Meet Aryaman Birla: Former Cricketer And Newly Appointed RCB Chair

Aryaman Vikram Birla is the son of Kumar Mangalam Birla, the chairperson of the Aditya Birla Group. He serves as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Hindalco Industries Limited, a part of the Aditya Birla Group. The 28-year-old is a former cricketer and has represented Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket.

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In first-class cricket, Aryaman Birla represented MP in nine matches, scoring 414 runs at an average of 27.60 and a strike rate of 38.26. He has smashed a hundred and a fifty throughout his career, with 103* being his highest score. The left-handed opener was also in action in List-A cricket, scoring 36 runs in four matches.

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Aryaman Birla registered himself in the IPL 2018 mega auction and was picked up by the Rajasthan Royals for INR 30 lakh. But he never featured in any match for the franchise and was eventually released in the 2020 season.

Around that time, Aryaman Birla chose to take a sabbatical from cricket to deal with his anxiety issues.

Aryaman Birla Ready To Drive RCB Towards Newfound Glory

Following the transaction's completion, Aryaman Birla highlighted that the new partnership aims at driving RCB's next phase of growth. With the combined expertise in sports, media, and consumer businesses, he stresses that together they will continue to 'Play Bold' on the field, within the community, and for the fans who define the franchise.

Also Read: India Star KL Rahul Joins Delhi Capitals Ahead Of IPL 2026

“It is a privilege to come together in this partnership to shape the next phase of growth for RCB. This partnership brings together a deep understanding of sports, media and consumer businesses. Together, we will continue to Play Bold - on the pitch, in the community, and for the fans who make RCB what it is,” Aryaman Birla said, as quoted in a press release.