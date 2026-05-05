Why Hardik Pandya Wasn't Involved In LSG Game? Ryan Rickelton Breaks Silence On Mumbai Indians Captain's Absence

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians thrashed Lucknow Super Giants to grind out a much-needed win in IPL 2026. Propelled by Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma's power-packed partnership, MI chased down LSG's target of 228 runs with eight balls to spare. Hardik Pandya didn't take part in the match and Suryakumar Yadav deputised in his absence.

This win has breathed life into Mumbai's IPL 2026 campaign. Hardik's captaincy has been under the lens, and now his fitness has become a concern. After missing a match earlier in the season, this was Hardik's second game in IPL 2026 in which he didn't feature. It has now been learnt that the MI skipper had a back spasm.

After the game, Ryan Rickelton revealed he only came to know about Hardik's injury before the game.

"I don't know when he is expected to be back. I found out myself this afternoon that he had back spasms. I don't know the extent of the injury or how bad it is. I am not sure how he is feeling, but I am sure that he will be with us again as we head to Raipur this week."

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