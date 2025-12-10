Will Cameron Green Emerge As A Hot Prospect For CSK? Franchise Mascot Teases Bold IPL Auction Strategy

All the focus will be on Chennai Super Kings when the IPL mini-auction unfolds on December 16 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. CSK have already made some moves in the IPL transfer window, and they are expected to fill the rest of the slots during the auction.

CSK Tease IPL Auction Strategy With Cryptic Video

In one of the most highly anticipated deals, Sanju Samson moved to CSK while Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran signed up for the Rajasthan Royals via trade. CSK will have the 2nd purse at the auction with 43.40 crore and in a new video, their mascot Leo has revealed a few interesting picks.

Leo was seen roaming around the market for shopping, and green chillies and vegetables were on show in the shops. This has sparked a buzz regarding CSK's potential interest in ex-RCB all-rounder Cameron Green. Green missed the entire IPL 2025 due to an injury and has a base price of INR 2 crore.

Leo also bought some Kashmiri apples alongside traditional Tamil Nadu's famous mixture snacks and a Kiwi fruit from one of the shops. This might signal CSK's interest in a Kashmiri player and a Tamil Nadu player from a different region and a New Zealand international.

The Kashmiri player might very well be Auqib Nabi, who has been in scorching form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, picking up 15 wickets in seven matches.

CSK Retention List For IPL 2026

MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brewis, Shivam Dube, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Khaleel Ahmed, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Mukesh Choudhary, Jamie Overton, Gurjapneet Singh, Anshul Kamboj.