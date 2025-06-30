Will Gautam Gambhir Practically be Sacked as India Head Coach if Shubman Gill-Led Side Lose vs England?

England vs India: Coach Gautam Gambhir has faced the ire since India's five-wicket loss against England in the Headingley Test. Gambhir, who took over as the coach of the Indian cricket team after Rahul Dravid's contract expired following the 2024 T20 World Cup win. But since taking over, India has not fared reasonably well in Test cricket. In 11 Tests with Gambhir as coach, India has lost seven, won two while drawing two games.

This is not a stat Gambhir or anyone would be proud off and hence there are already taking place of whether it is time for the selectors to look beyond him. The big question is, will Gambhir stay on as India coach even if the side lose the Test series against England?

BCCI to Persist With Gambhir Even if India Lose?

Mind you, it is yet to be a complete year with Gambhir as coach. So yes, it is too early and unfair as well. One also has to take into consideration that Gambhir was in charge when Rohit Sharma led the side to the Champions Trophy 2025 title. And hence one reckons even if India lose the Test series against England, Gambhir would not be sacked. Thanks to CT 2025 win, Gambhir will get a long rope. Sacking him so early would also make no sense.

Given the experience Gambhir has, he should inspire the Shubman Gill-led side to turn things around at Birmingham itself.

Will Gambhir-Gill Get Kuldeep in XI at Birmingham?

The rumour is that Kuldeep will make the XI at Birmingham.