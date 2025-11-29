Will Rishabh Pant Feature As Wicketkeeper In South Africa ODIs? India Captain Provides Clarity

Team India captain KL Rahul has opened up about Rishabh Pant's role in the upcoming ODI series against South Africa. With the series kicking off in Ranchi, the veteran cricketer said that Pant could step up as a specialist batter if needed. But they are yet to decide on the team's playing XI.

Rishabh Pant stood as the man in charge of the South Africa Tests following Subman Gill's injury, but he failed to put up a showcase as India suffered a heavy whitewash defeat to the Proteas Men.

With the ODI series approaching, it will be crucial for the team to bounce back with dominance.

India Captain Clarifies Whether Rishabh Pant Will Serve As Wicketkeeper In South Africa ODIs

Stand-in captain KL Rahul has revealed that no concrete decision has been made over India's playing XI for the Ranchi ODI. He also shared that the players need to wait for their opportunity as the final playing members get finalised.

KL Rahul also mentioned that Rishabh Pant can feature as a specialist batter if required. But if the swashbuckling batter makes it into the India XI, he will be the one behind the stumps, while the captain will perform fielding duties.

"Rishabh obviously missed out due to injury, and he is somebody who has been with the team for a long time. Everyone has seen what he brings and what he can do for the team. Again, like I answered, the players who are already in the team and who have been performing, sometimes you just have to wait for your opportunity. And you'll know tomorrow who will be left behind.

"But obviously, he's good enough to play as a batter as well. But if he's in the XI, then obviously he will take the gloves, and I'll be in the field," KL Rahul said at the pre-match press conference.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And Others Tune Up Their Skills In Training

Ahead of the ODI series kick-off, Team India tunes up the intensity with a high-octane training in Ranchi. As the entire squad assembles in Jharkhand's capital, the Men in Blue undergo full-fledged training.

From fielding drills by the cricketers to star batters unleashing humongous hits in the nets, India looked ready for action in the 50-over format.