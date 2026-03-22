'Will Try To Make It Number 6': Rohit Sharma's Mega Promise To Mumbai Indians Fans Ahead Of IPL 2026

A late surge helped the Mumbai Indians storm into the IPL playoffs last year, but they couldn't get the ultimate job done. The five-time champions retained most of their core setup and will have a fresh approach this year. Rohit Sharma had a modest outing in IPL 2025 and the former Indian T20I captain will have a tough task to cut out this time.

Rohit Sharma's Mega Promise To Mumbai Indians Fan

Mumbai Indians held an event in order to interact with the fans before IPL 2026 commences and the likes of Rohit, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav attended the MI Mix at Jio Garden, Mumbai, on Saturday. Since Rohit left the captaincy, Mumbai are yet to lay their hand on the IPL title. Incidentally, Rohit led MI to all five titles as the captain and before the start of the tournament, he made a new promise to all the fans.

At the event he said, “I want to thank you all on my team’s behalf. Keep supporting us like you do every year. We love it. And in return, we will try to make it [title] number 6."

Rohit didn't have the most desired IPL last time and only managed 418 runs in 15 matches last term. He mostly played as an impact player in the cash-rich tournament, but coach Mahela Jayawardene confirmed the 38-year-old will be involved in full capacity this season.

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Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 Squad

Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ryan Rickleton, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Raghu Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Naman Dhir, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Allah Ghafanzar, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izhar, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat.