Women's World Cup 2025: Jemimah Rodrigues Breaks Down After India's Record-Breaking Win Over Australia In Semi-Final | WATCH

Women's World Cup 2025: Star batter Jemimah Rodrigues broke down in tears soon after Team India clinched a record-breaking win over Australia in the semi-finals at the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on Thursday, October 30.

Soon after Amanjot Kaur scored the winning runs in the third delivery of the 49th over, Jemimah went up to hug Amanjot and became inconsolable. Jemimah's eyes went teary after India marched into the finals at the Women's World Cup 2025. Soon after the game ended, the Indian squad ran towards Amanjot Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues on the crease to celebrate the win with them.

Jemimah Rodrigues stayed unbeaten on the crease and powered India's run chase in the semi-finals against the Australians. Jemimah played a magnificent 127-run knock from 134 balls at a strike rate of 94.78. The 25-year-old slammed 14 fours during her time on the crease.

Records Galore As India Clinch Historic Win Over Australia

The Women in Blue have faced many heartbreaks in the past, but they finally ended it on a sweet note. This is the third time India have qualified for the Women's ODI World Cup final. Earlier in 2005 and 2007, they ended up as the runners-up.

Records galore after India's historic run chase. This is the first time the Women in Blue have chased down a 200-plus target in the Women’s ODI World Cup history. India also registered the second-highest score in a Women’s ODI run-chase.

Earlier in the match, Australia won the toss and decided to bat against India.

Phoebe Litchfield's 119-run knock from 93 balls helped Australia power to 338 in the first innings. Ellyse Perry (77 runs from 88 balls) and Ashleigh Gardner (63 runs from 45 balls) also played a clutch knock.

During the run chase, India had a sloppy start after losing two quick wickets. However, Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur's 167-run knock made the run chase easier. In the end, Jemimah Rodrigues (127*) and Amanjot Kaur (15*) stayed unbeaten on the crease and guided India to a record-breaking win over Australia.

India will play against South Africa in the final match at the Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on November 2.