'Would Love to See Him in the ODI Format': Ravichandran Ashwin Backs Team India Batter After Impressive Performance In 2025

Former India player Ravichandran Ashwin recently lauded the rising India batter after his heroics in domestic and international cricket this year. Team India batter Abhishek Sharma had an impressive run in the shorter format, and the former CSK star expressed his wish to see him in the longest format in the upcoming years.

Additionally, he picked Abhishek Sharma as the player of the year, while he chose the star spinner Varun Chakravarthy as the bowler of the year. The spinner had played a key role in India's big wins, including the Asia Cup and Champions Trophy.

Ashwin On Abhishek Sharma's Entry To India Side

Ashwin, on his YouTube channel Ash Ki Baat, shared that the left-hander marked his arrival as the next generation of players with an X-factor. For the unversed, Abhishek Sharma scored 859 runs in 21 T20I matches at an average of 42.95 with a strike rate of 193.46.

Ashwin revealed, "It's not just the arrival of Abhishek Sharma, but the arrival of India's next generation X-factor player. If there is one player who has been the best for India in 2025, it has to be him. He has batted really well. He has reimagined India's powerplay batting and has been exceptional. I would love to see him in the ODI format as well. I think he will probably be the Men's team player of the year."

Ashwin Praises Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli For ODI Heroics

The former India star also praised Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for their ODI performance against South Africa. The player acknowledged that this had been a difficult year for the duo; however, they both did not let it bother them and proved to everyone that they could win the World Cup for India in 2027.