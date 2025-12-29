Updated 29 December 2025 at 20:39 IST
'Would Love to See Him in the ODI Format': Ravichandran Ashwin Backs Team India Batter After Impressive Performance In 2025
Former India player Ashwin recently backed rising India batter after his heroics in international cricket this year and expressed his wish to see him in the longer format.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Former India player Ravichandran Ashwin recently lauded the rising India batter after his heroics in domestic and international cricket this year. Team India batter Abhishek Sharma had an impressive run in the shorter format, and the former CSK star expressed his wish to see him in the longest format in the upcoming years.
Additionally, he picked Abhishek Sharma as the player of the year, while he chose the star spinner Varun Chakravarthy as the bowler of the year. The spinner had played a key role in India's big wins, including the Asia Cup and Champions Trophy.
ALSO READ- 'There Is No Plan To Remove Gautam Gambhir': BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla Quashes Reports Of Change
Ashwin On Abhishek Sharma's Entry To India Side
Ashwin, on his YouTube channel Ash Ki Baat, shared that the left-hander marked his arrival as the next generation of players with an X-factor. For the unversed, Abhishek Sharma scored 859 runs in 21 T20I matches at an average of 42.95 with a strike rate of 193.46.
Advertisement
Ashwin revealed, "It's not just the arrival of Abhishek Sharma, but the arrival of India's next generation X-factor player. If there is one player who has been the best for India in 2025, it has to be him. He has batted really well. He has reimagined India's powerplay batting and has been exceptional. I would love to see him in the ODI format as well. I think he will probably be the Men's team player of the year."
ALSO READ- Smriti Mandhana Reacts Upon Attaining Monumental Milestone In Women's International Cricket: 'You Start From Zero Again'
Advertisement
Ashwin Praises Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli For ODI Heroics
The former India star also praised Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for their ODI performance against South Africa. The player acknowledged that this had been a difficult year for the duo; however, they both did not let it bother them and proved to everyone that they could win the World Cup for India in 2027.
He shared, "For both Rohit and Virat, the fire is there to win that 50-over World Cup, and they are putting in all their efforts. It is important that we enjoy every single match that they are giving to us. In many ways, they have redefined the years. Not been an easy year as they both retired from Tests, and there was a lot of talk about their chances for the World Cup. But they have come back and played really well."
Published By : Tiasha Sarkar
Published On: 29 December 2025 at 20:39 IST