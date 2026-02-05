WPL 2026 Final: Smriti Mandhana Poised To Shatter Ellyse Perry's Elusive Landmark During RCB vs DC Clash

Women's Premier League 2026: Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru will lock horns against Jemimah Rodrigues' Delhi Capitals in the final match of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026, at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara, on Thursday, February 5.

Under Mandhana's captaincy, the Bengaluru-based franchise are on their way to play their second final in the Women's T20 league. In the WPL 2024 season, RCB won their maiden title after beating Delhi Capitals by eight wickets.

The Bengaluru-based franchise marched into the finals after finishing at the top spot on the WPL 2026 standings with 12 points and a net run rate of +1.247.

Smriti Mandhana Eyes Ellyse Perry's All-Time Record For RCB In WPL

In the upcoming summit clash, Mandhana will be eyeing an elusive milestone in the history of WPL. The RCB skipper needs only 37 runs to become the franchise's highest run-scorer in the WPL.

If Mandhana scores 37 or more runs in the final, she will shatter Ellyse Perry's all-time record for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Perry has played 25 matches for RCB, scoring 972 runs at a strike rate of 132.96 and an average of 64.80. She slammed eight fifties for the Bengaluru-based franchise. On the other hand, Mandhana has played 34 matches, amassing 936 runs at a strike rate of 132.39 and an average of 29.25. She scored six half-centuries in the WPL so far.

Smriti Mandhana's Numbers In WPL 2026

In the ongoing WPL 2026 season, Mandhana played eight matches, scoring 290 runs at a strike rate of 141.46 and an average of 48.33.