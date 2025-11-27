Updated 27 November 2025 at 11:27 IST
WPL 2026 Mega Auction LIVE Updates: 277 Players & Marquee Stars Up for Grabs Today, 73 Slots To Be Filled
WPL 2026 Mega Auction LIVE: Follow real-time updates, bidding wars, and team strategies as 277 players go under the hammer for 73 slots across five franchises. Track marquee stars like Deepti Sharma, Meg Lanning, Sophie Ecclestone, and Laura Wolvaardt as franchises battle it out for the upcoming season.
WPL 2026 Mega Auction LIVE: The first-ever WPL Mega Auction for the 2026 season is here, promising a thrilling day of bidding wars and team strategies. With 277 players registered and only 73 slots available across five franchises, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Fifty spots are reserved for Indian cricketers, while 23 are for overseas stars.
Stay tuned to LIVE coverage on republicworld.com for instant updates, marquee player bids, team compositions, and expert analysis of how the WPL 2026 squads are shaping up.
WPL 2026 Mega Auction LIVE: Marquee players like Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Sophie Ecclestone, and Laura Wolvaardt headline the auction pool. Defending champions Mumbai Indians-W will look to strengthen their squad, while other franchises aim to build balanced teams for the road to the 2026 season.
27 November 2025 at 11:27 IST
WPL 2026 Mega Auction LIVE: The Entire Breakdown Of Registered Players
Check out the entire breakdown of the total players who have registered for the WPL auction this year.
Player type
No. of players
Capped Indians
52
Capped Overseas
66
Uncapped Indian
142
Uncapped overseas
17
Total
277
27 November 2025 at 11:13 IST
WPL 2026 Mega Auction LIVE: Check Out The Streaming Details
The WPL 2026 Mega Auction will take place on November 27 at 03:30 PM IST. The event will take place in New Delhi.
The WPL 2026 Mega Auction will be made available for fans to watch via the JioHotstar app and website. In live television, the mega auction will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. (Channels: Star Sports 1 Hindi SD+HD, Star Sports 2 SD+HD, and Star Sports 3).
27 November 2025 at 11:10 IST
WPL 2026 Mega Auction LIVE: Hello and Welcome!
We welcome you to the live blog for the Women's Premier League (WPL) Mega Auction for the 2026 season. It will be a historic affair, with multiple superstar cricketers being up for grabs this time.
Expect drama and proper bidding wars as the WPL franchises gear up for some bidding battles.
