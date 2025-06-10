WTC Final 2025, SA vs AUS: Will Rain Play Spoilsport At Lord's? Check Weather Forecast Here

The World Test Championship final between Australia and South Africa will start on June 11 at Lord's Cricket Ground. The summit clash will start at 3 PM IST.

South Africa Cannot Squander Another Chance

South Africa will have a point to prove as they aim to shed their chokers tag. They have endured multiple heartbreaks in ICC events and will have a golden opportunity to stamp their authority with their maiden WTC title. They last featured in the T20 World Cup final and, despite coming close to ending their title drought, they lost to India.

In comparison, Australia have had a superior luck in ICC events. Pat Cummins guided the Aussies to the WTC title and they also defeated India in the 2023 ODI World Cup title. But they will not take the Proteas for granted and an even match-up is expected to be on the cards. Australia have gone ahead with Marnus Labuschagne as Usman Khawaja's opening partner and the former world No. 1 batter gets another chance to end his dismal form in red-ball cricket.

Will Rain Play A Spoilsport On WTC Final Opening Day?

The temperature will hover around 24 degrees on June 11 and there is just an 8 per cent chance of rain on the opening day. A 64 per cent cloud cover alongside sunshine is poised to make a delightful day for cricket. The UV index will hover around 6 and with an east-southeast breeze at 15km/h and gusting up to 32 km/h on match day. In the morning, cloud cover will be around 77 per cent while the humidity will remain around 67 per cent, and by afternoon, it will come down to 54 per cent.