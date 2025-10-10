Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashes 7th Test Ton During 2nd Test vs West Indies, India Star Breaks Multiple Records

Yashasvi Jaiswal has continued to maintain his impressive run in Test cricket and has racked up his 7th Test hundred against the West Indies in Delhi on Friday. The left-handed opener is tipped to be India's troubleshooter in the long format and has already received many accolades for his sound technique in Tests.

Jaiswal also becomes the 2nd fastest Indian to break the 3000 run barrier in Test cricket. He took just 71 innings to bring up another milestone in his brief but successful Test career. The Indian opener was also very impressive against England and accumulated three hundreds in the recently concluded five-match Test series.

Jasiwal has shown his composure from the very start of the innings, and despite the dismissal of KL Rahul, he hasn't panicked and hasn't provided any room for errors for the West Indies bowlers. Only one Indian player managed to score more Test centuries than Jaiswal before the age of 24 while opening the innings.

Fewest Innings To Breach 3000 Run Mark

69 - Sunil Gavaskar

71 - Yashasvi Jaiswal*

74 - Sourav Ganguly

77 - Shubman Gill

78 - Rahul Dravid

79 - Polly Umrigar

80 - Virat Kohli