'You Haven't Kept Him Even In The Impact Player List': Delhi Capitals Urged To Include Forgotten Star To Playing XI vs RR

IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals are in a must-win situation when they host Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 on Sunday at Arun Jaitley Stadium. The Capitals need to win their remaining two matches to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Axar Patel's team is currently on 10 points after 12 matches and with KKR winning against the Gujarat Titans, they cannot afford to have any more slip-ups.

Aakash Chopra Bats For Forgotten Delhi Capitals Star

Delhi's batting woes have been pretty evident and despite KL Rahul going all guns blazing, it hasn't really impacted its situation. Prithvi Shaw returned to the Delhi setup after he was snapped at his base price at the auction. Once dubbed as the future of Indian cricket, Shaw has rarely illuminated the stage with his skills.

He has yet to play a single match this season, but Aakash Chopra feels it's high time that the 26-year-old should be included in the playing XI.

On his YouTube channel, he said, There is a 199-run gap between KL Rahul and the second-highest run-scorer. It means one has gone very well, and no one else has come close. So that is one problem. Secondly, you haven't given Prithvi Shaw a single chance. You haven't kept him even in the Impact Player list. Only one batter is left, play him as well."

Advertisement

Delhi Capitals will take on Rajasthan at b7:30 PM IST on Sunday.