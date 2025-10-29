ZIM vs AFG, 1st T20I Live Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch As Zimbabwe And Afghanistan Lock Horns In Series Opener

Zimbabwe are hosting Afghanistan for a three-match T20I series. The Rashid Khan-led side has endured some very tough times in the shortest international format lately and they will eye a change to their fortunes when they take the field to play the series opener against Sikandar Raza's Zimbabwe. Prior to the T20I series, the hosts had played a Test match against the Afghans and they ended up beating them by an innings and 73 runs.

Courtesy of their thumping victory over Afghanistan, Sikandar Raza's Zimbabwe will be running high on confidence and they will want to continue the same tempo and form in the T20I series as well.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I Live Streaming Details

When will the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I match be played?

The 1st ZIM vs AFG T20I match will be played on Wednesday, October 29, 2025

At what time will the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I start?

The 1st ZIM vs AFG T20I match will get underway at 5:00 PM IST

Where will the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I match be played?

The 1st ZIM vs AFG T20I match will be played at the Harare Sports Club, Harare

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I match?

The 1st ZIM vs AFG T20I will not be televised live on any TV channel in India

Where to watch the live stream of the first T20I between Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st T20I in India?

The 1st ZIM vs AFG will be live streamed on the FanCode application and website

