Zimbabwe Announces ODI Series Against Australia After A Decade

Zimbabwe Cricket has announced a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against the Australia national cricket team, scheduled to be played in September, marking the visitors' first ODI tour to the African nation in over a decade.

The series will begin on September 15, followed by the second and third matches on September 18 and 20, respectively. All games will be hosted at the Harare Sports Club in the capital city of Harare.

This tour holds special significance as Australia last played an ODI series in Zimbabwe during a tri-nation tournament in 2014, which also featured South Africa national cricket team.

For Zimbabwe, the upcoming series is a key part of their preparations for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027, which they will co-host alongside South Africa and Namibia.

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Zimbabwe Cricket Managing Director Givemore Makoni welcomed the return of a top-tier side, describing the series as a valuable opportunity for the team's development.

"We are delighted to welcome Australia back to Zimbabwe for what promises to be a highly competitive ODI series. Fixtures of this calibre are vital for our growth as a team," Makoni said, as per the ICC.

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He added that the series would provide crucial match exposure as Zimbabwe builds towards hosting the 2027 World Cup and also give local fans a chance to witness high-quality international cricket.

"It is also a fantastic opportunity for our fans to experience top-level international cricket at home, and we look forward to strong support at Harare Sports Club," he added.