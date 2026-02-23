Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Super 8 Match In India?

Zimbabwe will begin their T20 World Cup Super 8 adventure with a clash against the West Indies. Zimbabwe have been the surprise package of this tournament and the African country will definitely fancy their chances against the mighty Windies.

After India's loss to South Africa, this group has suddenly opened up and both teams will fancy their chances. Zimbabwe have shown they are here to stay and Sikandar Raza's avid leadership has been a joy to watch. Blessing Muzarabani has emerged as a serious troublemaker he could use the assistance on the Wankhede pitch to inflict damage on the Carribbeans.

West Indies have always been an unpredictable side, but they have a very competent squad at their disposal. If the likes of Sherfane Rutherford, Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer are in song, they could easily chase any score on the board.

Zimbabwe vs West Indies, T20 World Cup Super 8 Match Live Streaming



When Will The Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup Super 8 Match Take Place?

The Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup Super 8 Match will take place on Monday, February 23.

Where Will The Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup Super 8 Match Take Place?

The Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup Super 8 Match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

At What Time The Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup Super 8 Match Will Start?

The Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup Super 8 will start at 7 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

How To Watch The Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup Super 8 Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup Super 8 Match live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup Super 8 Match Live Telecast?

The live telecast of the Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup Super 8 Match will be made available on the Star Sports Network.