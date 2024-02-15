English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 13:47 IST

Supreme Court Strikes Down Electoral Bonds Scheme: Timeline Of Events From 2018 To 2024

Electoral Bonds Scheme was introduced as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of efforts to bring in transparency

Digital Desk
Why Supreme Court Struck Down The Electoral Bonds Scheme: 5 Points
Supreme Court Strikes Down Electoral Bonds Scheme | Image:Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India ruled earlier today that the electoral bonds scheme introduced by the central government in 2018 is unconstitutional. Supreme Court said that the electoral bonds scheme violates the right to information and the freedom of speech and expression. 

At the time of introduction of the scheme, the government pitched it as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of efforts to bring in transparency in political funding.

Advertisement

Following is the chronology of events in the case related to validity of the electoral bonds scheme, a mode of funding to political parties, in which a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday delivered a landmark verdict annulling it: 

2017: The Electoral bond scheme was introduced in the Finance Bill.

Advertisement

Sep 14, 2017: NGO 'Association for Democratic Reforms', lead petitioner, moves SC challenging the scheme.

Oct 03, 2017: SC issues notices to Centre and EC on PIL filed by the NGO.

Advertisement

Jan 2, 2018: The Central government notifies the Electoral Bond Scheme.

Nov 7, 2022: The electoral bond scheme was amended to increase the sale days from 70 to 85 in a year where any assembly election may be scheduled.

Advertisement

Oct 16, 2023: SC bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud refers pleas against the scheme to a five-judge Constitution bench.

Oct 31, 2023: A five-judge Constitution bench headed by CJI D Y Chandrachud commences hearing on pleas against the scheme.

Advertisement

Nov 2, 2023: SC reserves verdict.

Feb 15, 2024: SC delivers unanimous judgement annulling the scheme, saying it violates Constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression as well as the right to information. 

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

(With inputs from PTI) 

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 13:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

15 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

15 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

15 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

15 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

15 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

15 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

a day ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

a day ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

a day ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

a day ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

a day ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

a day ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

2 days ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India vs England 3rd Test Live: Rohit secures a thumping ton in Rajkot

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Statewide Agitation Seeks Justice For Sandeshkhali Women

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. CEA calls carbon tax on developing countries 'unfair'

    Economy News10 minutes ago

  4. Pakistan Elections 2024: PTI Nominates Omar Ayub For PM Post

    World11 minutes ago

  5. Bramayugam On OTT: Mammootty Starrer To Premiere On THIS Platform

    Entertainment13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo