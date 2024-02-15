Supreme Court Strikes Down Electoral Bonds Scheme: Timeline Of Events From 2018 To 2024

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India ruled earlier today that the electoral bonds scheme introduced by the central government in 2018 is unconstitutional. Supreme Court said that the electoral bonds scheme violates the right to information and the freedom of speech and expression.

At the time of introduction of the scheme, the government pitched it as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of efforts to bring in transparency in political funding.

Following is the chronology of events in the case related to validity of the electoral bonds scheme, a mode of funding to political parties, in which a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday delivered a landmark verdict annulling it:

2017: The Electoral bond scheme was introduced in the Finance Bill.

Sep 14, 2017: NGO 'Association for Democratic Reforms', lead petitioner, moves SC challenging the scheme.

Oct 03, 2017: SC issues notices to Centre and EC on PIL filed by the NGO.

Jan 2, 2018: The Central government notifies the Electoral Bond Scheme.

Nov 7, 2022: The electoral bond scheme was amended to increase the sale days from 70 to 85 in a year where any assembly election may be scheduled.

Oct 16, 2023: SC bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud refers pleas against the scheme to a five-judge Constitution bench.

Oct 31, 2023: A five-judge Constitution bench headed by CJI D Y Chandrachud commences hearing on pleas against the scheme.

Nov 2, 2023: SC reserves verdict.

Feb 15, 2024: SC delivers unanimous judgement annulling the scheme, saying it violates Constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression as well as the right to information.

(With inputs from PTI)