Advertisement

New Delhi: As India prepares to celebrate its 75th Republic Day, Captain Loic Alexandre from the French Foreign Legion expressed deep honour and pride in being a part of the festivities, as per reports. He acknowledged the strong bond between the Indian and French armies, citing their joint exercises and collaboration. Captain Alexandre, appreciating the warm welcome extended to them, emphasised that it is a significant and memorable moment for the French contingent.

" We are very honoured to be here in India. The French army has been invited, and we saw the Indian army in Paris, France, last year. So they proved that they are part of a great army, and that's why we are very proud to be here with them," Captain Alexandre said to ANI.

He expressed gratitude to all the services involved in welcoming them and highlighted the importance of the moment for the French contingent. "We are very well welcomed. So I would like to thank all the services that are working to welcome us, and yes, it's a very great moment for us," he added. Captain Alexandre provided details about the participation of the French contingent in the Republic Day parade, mentioning the 130 people marching on Kartavya Path. He specified the presence of a music band, the second foreign infantry regiment, and the inclusion of three planes, two Rafales, and one tanker aircraft. Notably, a woman pilot from the French Air Force will be part of the Airbus, enhancing the diversity of the contingent.

Speaking about the India-France relationship, Captain Alexandre emphasised the partnership between the Indian and French armies through joint exercises. "The Indian Army is a partner of the French Army because we do a lot of exercises together each year. The last one with the Air Force was Garuda. It's a long collaboration and that's why it's important for us to be here," he stated.

Advertisement

Captain Louis, who will be leading the French contingent, echoed Captain Alexandre's sentiments, expressing the potential for further strengthening the partnerships between India and France. He referenced the successful participation of the Indian detachment in Bastille Day last year as an example of the growing collaboration. "We have been very well welcomed, and it's a pleasure and an honour to be here for a few days in India to discover your country, but also the army. And we have already done two training sessions. So now we should be ready for D Day and Republic Day," Captain Louis added, underlining the positive impact of their participation on India-France relations.

Captain Louis also highlighted the inclusion of women in the French Army, noting the presence of a Lieutenant Colonel from the French Air Force during the Republic Day celebrations. French Corporal Sujan, who has been serving in the French Poland Legion for seven years, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Indian government for making their visit possible. He spoke of the great moment it is for them to be a part of such an important day in India, praising the warmth and hospitality of the Indian people and authorities.

Advertisement

"Obviously, it is a very great moment for us to be a part of the major day over here. And thank you so much for the Indian government...They make that possibility to come over here and present something beautiful on a very important day," Corporal Sujan expressed.