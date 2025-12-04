$2 Billion Deal: India Finalises Deal To Lease Russian Nuclear-Powered Submarine Deal Ahead Of Putin's Visit

New Delhi: India has finalised a major defence agreement with Russia ahead of President Vladimir Putin's visit to New Delhi for the annual India-Russia Bilateral Summit. As per the deal, India will pay $2 billion to Russia to lease a nuclear-powered Russian submarine. The deal had reportedly been stalled for years due to price negotiations.

According to Bloomberg, the attack submarine is expected to be delivered to India in two years or more. The vessel will be leased to the Indian Navy for a period of 10 years.

As per the terms of the lease agreement, the submarine cannot be used in war.

