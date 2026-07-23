2002 Batch IPS Asif Jalal To Head BSF's Sensitive Jammu Frontier

The Border Security Force (BSF) has appointed 2002 batch IPS of Himachal Pradesh Cadre Asif Jalal as Inspector General (IG) of the border guarding force in Jammu Frontier. The Jammu Frontier of the BSF is responsible for guarding a 198-kilometer stretch of the International Border (IB), extending from Kathua to Akhnoor.

Officials said that Asif Jalal will be taking over charge as IG BSF from 2006-batch IPS officer Shashank Anand who was posted in February 2025. Shashank Anand led force during Operation Sindoor when BSF carried out preemptive strikes on Pakistani terrorists attempting to launch an attack with active assistance from Pakistani posts.

Asif Jalal was appointed as Inspector General in Border Security Force in February 2002 by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and his tenure was extended for two year beyond September 23, 2025, in relaxation of the IPS Tenure Policy.

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Asif Jalal has earlier served as Inspector General (IG) of the Border Security Force (BSF), Punjab frontier for one year in 2022. Jalal has served in his home cadre along with tenures as the SP in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), as Director in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Delhi along with various assignments as Inspector General (IG)