62 Years of Supersonic Glory and End of an Era: India’s Iconic Fighter Jet MiG-21 Retires

The Indian Air Force's MiG-21 will roar in the skies for the last time today, September 26, leaving a 62-year legacy behind. It is India's first supersonic fighter and interceptor aircraft, which was forced into the jet age. Inducted in the early 60s, the MiG-21 will receive a water salute at the decommissioning ceremony in Chandigarh, the base from where it started its journey. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh serves as the chief guest at the ceremony. It will also be attended by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.

MiG-21's supersonic speed, agility and versatility made it a formidable asset despite being one of the simplest and most cost-effective aircraft in the IAF inventory. Inducted in 1963, the MiG-21 trained generations of pilots and proved its mettle in multiple conflicts, including the 1965 and 1971 wars, and the 1999 Kargil War, becoming more than just a fighter jet, a representation of IAF's power and capability. Apart from combat, the MiG-21 was crucial for reconnaissance missions, air defence patrols and tactical exercises, giving India a credible deterrence capability.

Indian Air Force's MiG-21 retires after 6 decades of service

The farewell ceremony includes a ceremonial flypast, a water cannon salute and a decommissioning event. Among the pilots flying MiG-21 for the last time is Squadron Leader Priya Sharma, one of the IAF’s few woman fighter pilots. She has become the last woman fighter pilot ever to fly the aircraft.

Armed Forces veterans recall legacy and bid adieu to India’s first supersonic fighter jet. Group Captain Anupam Banerjee, who is present at the ceremony, opened up about his emotions to Republic World. "It's a day of mixed emotions. Stawlawrt of 60+ years who has served the nation with great distinction, is retiring today... Kudos for its service, but at the same time, every good thing comes to an end. So we are happy that the Indian Air Force is moving on to the next generation of modernisation, but at the same time, it is always difficult to say goodbye to an old, trusted friend," he was quoted as saying.

When asked about his personal favourite moment of flying MiG-21, he shared, "I got trained in MiG-21 fighters, we used to call it baptism by fire when you change from a subsonic aircraft to a supersonic aircraft... that experience is unique. So when you for the first time land this aircraft at the speed of more than 300 km/hr, the excitement for a 20+ is something which will never leave me.

Who is Squadron Leader Priya Sharma?

Priya Sharma, a 2018 graduate of the Air Force Academy, Dundigal, is the seventh woman fighter pilot of the IAF. Commissioned as a Flying Officer by then Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, she emerged as the only woman fighter pilot in her batch. Earlier this year, Priya Sharma flew in formation during farewell sorties at Nal Air Force Station, Bikaner, further cementing her name in the MiG-21 legacy.

The Man Who Commanded India’s First MiG-21 Squadron

The aircraft have been referred to as both a "flying coffin" and a "warhorse," but the tale cannot be completed without acknowledging the person who commanded them for the first time - Air Chief Marshal Dilbagh Singh. India was being threatened by China and Pakistan increasingly during the early 1960s. The IAF required more speed, power, and newer aircraft. This is when India selected the Soviet MiG-21, a supersonic jet that travelled faster than the speed of sound. In 1962, Singh was selected to be trained on the MiG-21F. In 1963, young Wing Commander Dilbagh Singh led the first batch of seven chosen pilots and 15 engineers for training at Lugovya, an airbase in Kazakhstan in the erstwhile USSR, for training on the MiG-21F fighter. After 5 months of rigorous training, the team returned to India to form the core of the first supersonic squadron- No. 28 Squadron, with Singh raising the unit in Chandigarh with an order of battle of six MiG-21s.

(A batch of 08 IAF pilots, led by Wg Cdr Dilbagh Singh (later CAS) arrived at Frunze, Kyrghistan on 09 Oct 1962, then moving to Lungovaya, Kazakhstan for conversion training on MiG-21 I Image from AIF Archives)

His leadership marked the beginning of a new era for the IAF. What he established in those initial years made the MiG-21 the pillar of India's airpower for decades to come.