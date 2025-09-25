Agni-Prime: India’s Next-Gen Missile With 2,000 km Strike Capability

New Delhi: The Agni-Prime, India’s latest intermediate-range ballistic missile, represents a major leap in the country’s strategic deterrence capabilities. Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the missile is designed to strike targets up to 2,000 kilometres away with enhanced accuracy and rapid launch readiness. A next-generation system, Agni-Prime builds on the Agni series with a canisterised, solid-fuel design that allows it to be stored for long periods and launched at short notice. It is lighter than earlier variants, incorporates cutting-edge navigation and guidance systems and is engineered for greater reliability and precision.

The missile can be deployed from both road and rail-based mobile launchers, providing cross-country mobility, survivability and reduced detectability. Its launcher platforms are self-sustained, equipped with independent communication, protection and control systems, and capable of executing launches with minimal external support.

With these features, Agni-Prime enhances India’s second-strike capability, making its strategic arsenal more resilient and versatile. The road-mobile version has already been inducted into the Strategic Forces Command, while the rail-based system is set to further strengthen India’s deterrent posture.

Defence officials note that Agni-Prime’s design reflects India’s focus on Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in advanced defence technologies, positioning the country alongside select global powers with diversified, mobile missile launch platforms.