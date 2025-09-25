India Successfully Launches Agni-Prime Missile from Rail-Based Mobile Launcher

India has successfully test-fired its Agni-Prime intermediate-range missile from a rail-based mobile launcher, marking a significant milestone in the country’s defence capabilities.



The missile, designed for a range of up to 2,000 km, incorporates advanced features to enhance mobility and rapid deployment.



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Shares Success

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh posted on X about the launch, saying: "India has carried out the successful launch of Intermediate Range Agni-Prime Missile from a Rail based Mobile launcher system. This next generation missile is designed to cover a range up to 2000 km and is equipped with various advanced features."

He congratulated @DRDO_India, Strategic Forces Command (SFC), and the Armed Forces for the achievement.





His post reads, “ Congratulations to @DRDO_India, Strategic Forces Command (SFC) and the Armed Forces on successful test of Intermediate Range Agni-Prime missile. This successful flight test has put India in the group of select nations having capabilities that have developed canisterised launch system from on the move rail network.”

Rail-Based Launcher: Next-Generation Mobility