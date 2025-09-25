Updated 25 September 2025 at 09:02 IST
India Successfully Launches Agni-Prime Missile from Rail-Based Mobile Launcher
India has successfully test-fired its Agni-Prime intermediate-range missile from a rail-based mobile launcher, marking a major milestone in strategic defence technology. The launch, carried out by DRDO and the Armed Forces, demonstrates cross-country mobility, rapid launch capability, and advanced missile features, placing India among nations with canisterised rail-launch systems.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Shares Success
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh posted on X about the launch, saying: "India has carried out the successful launch of Intermediate Range Agni-Prime Missile from a Rail based Mobile launcher system. This next generation missile is designed to cover a range up to 2000 km and is equipped with various advanced features."
He congratulated @DRDO_India, Strategic Forces Command (SFC), and the Armed Forces for the achievement.
His post reads, “ Congratulations to @DRDO_India, Strategic Forces Command (SFC) and the Armed Forces on successful test of Intermediate Range Agni-Prime missile. This successful flight test has put India in the group of select nations having capabilities that have developed canisterised launch system from on the move rail network.”
Rail-Based Launcher: Next-Generation Mobility
Singh also added, “The first-of-its-kind launch carried out from specially designed Rail based Mobile Launcher, has the capability to move on Rail network without any pre-conditions that allows User to have a cross country mobility and launch within a short reaction time with reduced visibility.”
The missile was launched from a specially designed rail-based mobile launcher capable of moving on the rail network without preconditions. This allows for cross-country mobility, rapid launch within a short reaction time, and reduced visibility, enhancing strategic deterrence.
25 September 2025 at 08:56 IST