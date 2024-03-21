×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 16:33 IST

Agnibaan Mission Postponed: Key Things to Know About Agnikul's Rocket Launch

Agnikul Cosmos, a promising Indian private space startup, had been eagerly anticipating the test launch of its revolutionary rocket, Agnibaan SOrTeD.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Agnibaan Mission Postponed: Key Things to Know About Agnikul's Rocket Launch
Agnibaan Mission Postponed: Key Things to Know About Agnikul's Rocket Launch | Image:Agnikul Cosmos
Agnikul Cosmos, a promising Indian private space startup, had been eagerly anticipating the test launch of its revolutionary rocket, Agnibaan SOrTeD (Suborbital Tech Demonstrator), slated for March 22. However, the much-anticipated event has been postponed indefinitely due to unforeseen technical challenges. 

Agnikul's 2-minute-long mission could give India a new launch vehicle

The Agnibaan SOrTeD rocket stands out for its groundbreaking engine, which is 3D printed—a pioneering technology that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is still perfecting. Co-founded in 2017 by aerospace engineers Srinath Ravichandran and SPM Moin, and mentored by Satya Chakravarthy, Agnikul Cosmos has attracted $40 million in funding from various private equity investors to date.

What sets the Agnibaan SOrTeD apart is its propulsion system, utilizing commercially available aviation turbine fuel (kerosene) and medical-grade liquid oxygen. This innovative engine represents a significant leap forward in space propulsion technology.

The 580-kilogram rocket was set to launch from Sriharikota, reaching a maximum altitude of 20 kilometers above Earth before descending into the Bay of Bengal. Capable of carrying payloads weighing up to 7 kilograms, the Agnibaan SOrTeD aims to demonstrate India's prowess in space exploration.

Here are seven key insights into the Agnibaan Rocket:

1. Incorporation of Semi-Cryogenic Engine: Agnikul Cosmos aims to achieve an unprecedented feat among Indian private firms by incorporating a semi-cryogenic engine into its rocket, showcasing its innovative approach to space technology.

2. First Private Launchpad: The rocket was scheduled to take off from India's first privately-owned launchpad, located within the premises of ISRO's Sriharikota spaceport, marking a significant milestone in India's space exploration journey.

3. Vertical Takeoff and Predetermined Trajectory: Unlike traditional sounding rockets, Agnibaan SOrTeD lifts off vertically and follows a predetermined trajectory, showcasing advanced technology and capabilities.

4. Authorization for Unique Launch Pad: Agnikul has received authorization to establish a unique launch pad near the sea on Sriharikota island, indicating ISRO's efforts to facilitate ease of doing business for Indian space companies.

5. Emergence of Indian Space Startups: Agnikul Cosmos is one of the prominent Indian space startups, alongside Skyroot, aiming to offer launch services to satellite companies and capitalize on the growing demand for satellite deployment.

6. Pivotal Objectives of SOrTeD Mission: The inaugural mission aims to demonstrate India's premier launch from a private launchpad, showcase the maiden semi-cryogenic engine-powered rocket launch, and utilize the first single-piece 3D-printed engine for space applications, highlighting India's capabilities in cutting-edge technology.

Published March 21st, 2024 at 16:33 IST

