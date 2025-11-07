Army And Navy Validate Joint Amphibious Capability Under Exercise Trishul | WATCH

The Indian Army embarked on a joint amphibious exercise with the Indian Navy along India's western seaboard on Friday. The exercise was undertaken by the Sudarshan Chakra Corps of the Southern Command under the ongoing Tri-Services Exercise Trishul.

The primary objective of the operation was to demonstrate India's multi-domain readiness. In a post shared on X, the Southern Command said, “Showcasing Tri-Service synergy under Exercise Trishul, formations of the Sudarshan Chakra Corps of Southern Command have embarked on a Joint Amphibious Exercise with the Indian Navy along India's Western seaboard." "Integrated planning, mobilisation, embarkation and meticulous rehearsals, preceded the final phase of this Integrated Amphibious Task Force,” the X post added.

The multi-domain amphibious assault operations coordinated land, sea and air manoeuvres in a realistic operational environment.

The exercise aims to validate integrated mission planning, operational readiness and interoperability in addressing contemporary security challenges, while demonstrating India’s amphibious capabilities. “From shore to ship, and beyond the horizon, the mission underscores India’s resolve, Tri Service integration, and readiness to secure national interests across multiple domains,” the Indian Army said.

Earlier, the Southern Command conducted 'Exercise Maru Jwala' and ‘Exercise Akhand Prahaar’ under the ongoing Tri-Services Exercise Trishul.

Exercise Trishul

The Tri-Services Exercise Trishul is being conducted by the Indian Army months after India launched airstrikes to eliminate terrorists under Operation Sindoor. The exercise, which will continue till November 13, is being undertaken in multi-domain environments with coordination among the three arms of the Indian Armed Forces- the Indian Army, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force. A major focus of the exercise is to enhance synergy between all forces and validate multi-domain integrated operations in a large and complex operational environment.

