Operation Sindoor Was Like Rhythmic Orchestra: Army Chief General Dwivedi At Forces First Conclave | Top Quotes

Forces First Conclave 2025: In the most-headline setting address at Forces First Conclave - India’s biggest military event since the success of Operation Sindoor hosted by Republic Media Network and Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS) – Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi underscored that we are living in an era of ‘profound flux’ marked by a constant triad of competition, contestation, and conflict, with 56 active conflicts globally involving nearly 90 nations. The Army Chief commended the Forces First Conclave as both ‘timely and thoughtful’, and highlighted the success of Operation Sindoor as a prime example of the new character of warfare. Gen Dwivedi also emphasised that future wars are defined by 'Comprehensive Conflict,' 'Cycle of Adaptation,' 'Convergence of Capability,' and 'Composition of Conflict’. He concluded by affirming Indian armed forces’ readiness, unity, and commitment to stay ahead in the ‘age of constant conflicts’