×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 16:53 IST

Assam Rifles Committed to Modernising Equipment, Upskilling Manpower: Director General

Lt General Pradeep Chandran Nair's comments were delivered as part of his address on the 189th Raising Day of the Assam Rifles.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Assam Rifles DG Lt General PC Nair.
Assam Rifles DG Lt General PC Nair. | Image:X@official_dgar
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Shillong: Assam Rifles Director General Lt General Pradeep Chandran Nair, on Sunday, said that the force is not only committed to modernising its equipment profile but also upskilling its manpower. “The force remains committed to modernising its equipment profile in terms of acquisition of state-of-the-art weapons, surveillance and protective equipment,” said Lt General Nair. 

His comments on the same were delivered as part of an address on the 189th Raising Day of the Assam Rifles. 

Advertisement

He highlighted the efforts the force was making to safeguard its network from cyber attacks and also made note of the MoU it has signed with universities to upskill its manpower and accredit academic and training programmes. 

"The force continued to prove its mettle during 2023-24. During the past year, three battalions received the ‘Chief of the Army Staff Unit Citation’ and five battalions received the ‘General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Unit Citation’,” the Lt General said.

Advertisement

The Assam Rifles has contributed immensely in bringing peace in the northeast states, the DG added.

It was originally formed as 'Cachar Levy', established by the British in 1835 as a police force to protect settlements against tribal raids.

Advertisement

Delivering a video message on Saturday on the eve of the 189th Raising Day, Nair had said: "I wish to assure our countrymen that Assam Rifles shall leave no stone unturned to act in the interest of our country, no matter what challenges lie ahead of us. We are and shall eternally remain friends of the northeast.”

With inputs from PTI. 

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 16:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Enhance Your Holi Celebration with Stylish Fashion and Makeup Tips

Holi Celebration

a few seconds ago
Breaking News

4-Year-Old Girl Raped

7 minutes ago
Bank

Dividend payout PSBs

7 minutes ago
The study has predicted a substantial rise in disease burden in India by 2025.

ICMR Breast Cancer Study

11 minutes ago
Two Jaipur Coaching Students Die by Suicide

Students Die by Suicide

22 minutes ago
IPL 2024 - RR vs LSG

IPL 2024, RR vs LSG Live

23 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections are to be held in 7 phases

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

32 minutes ago
MS Dhoni watches Yodha

MS Dhoni Watches Yodha

34 minutes ago
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

K'taka CM on Dynasties

35 minutes ago
Drake Bell

Drake Bell On Abuse

35 minutes ago
Holi in Maharashtra: What is Rang Panchami? Know About its Significance and Celebration

Holi in Maharashtra:

38 minutes ago
Mohammed Shami and Shubman Gill

Shami on Gill

38 minutes ago
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Movies To Watch On Holi

39 minutes ago
Man Sets Himself Ablaze After Pouring Kerosene At Kerala Police Station

Man Sets Himself Ablaze

44 minutes ago
Princess Kate Middleton

Preventative Chemotherapy

44 minutes ago
The ruling alliance in Maharashtra is facing some issues finalising seat sharing arrangements for the upcoming LS polls.

Maharashtra Seat Sharing

an hour ago
Pawan Kalyan

OG Pushed To December?

an hour ago
RR vs LSG

RR vs LSG match stopped

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Students Sharing Lunch with Teacher Sparks Wave of Memories

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories7 hours ago

  3. Ahmedabad: Fire Breaks Out in Bopal's TRP Mall | VIDEO Emerges

    India News7 hours ago

  4. Man Takes Teams Meeting on Scooter, Netizens Reacted

    India News8 hours ago

  5. Man Stabs Girl With Knife on Delhi Street, Disturbing Visuals Surface

    India News9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo