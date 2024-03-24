Updated March 24th, 2024 at 16:53 IST
Assam Rifles Committed to Modernising Equipment, Upskilling Manpower: Director General
Lt General Pradeep Chandran Nair's comments were delivered as part of his address on the 189th Raising Day of the Assam Rifles.
- Defence
- 2 min read
Shillong: Assam Rifles Director General Lt General Pradeep Chandran Nair, on Sunday, said that the force is not only committed to modernising its equipment profile but also upskilling its manpower. “The force remains committed to modernising its equipment profile in terms of acquisition of state-of-the-art weapons, surveillance and protective equipment,” said Lt General Nair.
His comments on the same were delivered as part of an address on the 189th Raising Day of the Assam Rifles.
He highlighted the efforts the force was making to safeguard its network from cyber attacks and also made note of the MoU it has signed with universities to upskill its manpower and accredit academic and training programmes.
"The force continued to prove its mettle during 2023-24. During the past year, three battalions received the ‘Chief of the Army Staff Unit Citation’ and five battalions received the ‘General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Unit Citation’,” the Lt General said.
The Assam Rifles has contributed immensely in bringing peace in the northeast states, the DG added.
It was originally formed as 'Cachar Levy', established by the British in 1835 as a police force to protect settlements against tribal raids.
Delivering a video message on Saturday on the eve of the 189th Raising Day, Nair had said: "I wish to assure our countrymen that Assam Rifles shall leave no stone unturned to act in the interest of our country, no matter what challenges lie ahead of us. We are and shall eternally remain friends of the northeast.”
With inputs from PTI.
Published March 24th, 2024 at 16:53 IST
