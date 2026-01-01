At 13,000 Feet, Romeo Force Of Indian Army Intensifies Search Ops Amid Heavy Snowfall | WATCH

Poonch: The Romeo Force of the Indian Army has intensified search and surveillance operations in the Pir Panjal ranges of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir amid heavy snowfall in the region.

Operations are being conducted at altitudes above 13,000 feet despite heavy snowfall, extreme cold, and challenging terrain.

Army personnel are conducting coordinated exercises, moving through snow-covered mountains as part of a safety measure along the border. From the visuals, troops are seen equipped with specialised winter gear and are communicating extensively to monitor suspected areas.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army have also intensified counterterrorism operations in the Kishtwar and Doda districts. On December 31, 2025, the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police were also conducting operations in the frozen forests and hidden mountain caves of Doda to root out potential threats before winter fully sets in.

Undeterred by freezing temperatures, treacherous terrain, and heavy snowfall, Army units expanded their operational reach into higher and snowbound areas to pursue and neutralise Pakistani terrorists attempting to exploit the harsh season for concealment.

Traditionally, the onset of Chillai Kalan, the harshest phase of Kashmir's winter, spanning from December 21 to January 31, ushers in a temporary lull in terrorist activities, as communication routes close and heavy snowfall isolates mountain regions.

However, this winter has marked a decisive shift in the operational approach of the Indian Army and other security forces. Instead of reducing activities, sources have said the Army has adopted a proactive winter posture, establishing temporary bases and surveillance posts deep within snow-covered areas to maintain continuous pressure on potential terrorist hideouts.

All these anti-terror operations are going forward to ensure the safety of civilians living in the border area and to weed out potential terror attacks. The operation came as the search for hidden terrorists along the LoC (Line of Control) was heightened. The Army remains on high alert to prevent any attempts to disrupt peace and security in the region.