J&K: Arms, Grenades & Cash Seized as 2 Terror Associates Arrested in Ganderbal; Poonch Police Attach Pak-Based Handler's Property

Jammu & Kashmir: During a late-evening operation, the Ganderbal Police, in coordination with the Special Operations Group (SOG), arrested two terror associates near the Gundrehman Bridge.

Acting on specific intelligence, a Naka (checkpoint) was established. A load carrier (Registration No. JK15B-7309) was intercepted and searched.

The recoveries include 1 Chinese Pistol, 1 Pistol Magazine, 4 Pistol Rounds, 2 Hand Grenades, cash worth ₹8,40,500

Arrested Individuals include Ghulam Nabi Mir, resident of Hajin, Bandipora, Shabnum Nazir, resident of Shalabugh, Ganderbal.

A case has been registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Arms Act at Police Station Ganderbal.

Poonch Police Attaches Property of Pak-Based Handler

In a separate incident, the Poonch Police have attached the property of a Pakistan-based terror handler and launch commander identified as Rafiq Nai (alias Sultan).

Action was taken under the UAPA in connection with FIR No. 194/2024 at Police Station Gursai.

The attachment includes 4 Marlas and 2 Sarsai of agricultural land.

The accused are linked to banned outfits Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen and Jammu Kashmir Ghaznavi Force. They are currently operating from Pakistan as a handler and launch commander, according to reports.