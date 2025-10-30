At Defence Ministers’ Meet In Malaysia, Rajnath To Push For Stronger Ties, Act East Policy

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will depart for Kuala Lumpur on Thursday to attend the 12th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus, scheduled to be held in Malaysia on November 1. | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will depart for Kuala Lumpur to attend the 12th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus), scheduled to be held in Malaysia on November 1, the Ministry of Defence said in an official release.

In a post on X, Singh said, "Today, 30th October, I shall be leaving New Delhi for Kuala Lumpur. I would be taking part in this year's ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM Plus) being held in Malaysia on 01st November."

He added that he will address the forum on the theme, "Reflection on 15 years of ADMM Plus and Charting the Way Forward”.

On the sidelines, the "second edition of ASEAN India Defence Ministers' Informal Meeting, under the chairmanship of Malaysia, will be held on October 31, wherein Defence Ministers from all ASEAN member countries will take part," Singh noted.

The meeting aims to "further strengthen defence and security cooperation among ASEAN member states and India and advance the Act East Policy”.

During the two-day visit, Singh is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with counterparts from the participating ADMM Plus nations and with Malaysia's senior leadership.

ADMM is the highest defence consultative and cooperative mechanism in ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations). The ADMM Plus framework brings together ASEAN member states, including Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam, along with eight Dialogue Partners -- India, the US, China, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand -- to strengthen security and defence cooperation.

India became a dialogue partner of ASEAN in 1992, and the inaugural ADMM Plus was convened in Hanoi, Vietnam, on October 12, 2010. Since 2017, the ADMM Plus has been held annually to enhance regional security cooperation.

Under this framework, India is the co-chair of the Experts' Working Group on Counter Terrorism with Malaysia for the 2024 to 2027 cycle. The second edition of the ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise is also scheduled for 2026.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently addressed the ASEAN India Summit virtually, reaffirming collaboration in counter-terrorism, maritime security, and the early review of the ASEAN India Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

The Prime Minister and ASEAN leaders reviewed progress in ASEAN-India relations and discussed initiatives to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

In support of Malaysia's chairmanship theme of "Inclusivity and Sustainability," PM Modi announced India's continued support for the implementation of the ASEAN India Plan of Action (2026 to 2030) and the adoption of the ASEAN India Joint Leaders' Statement on Sustainable Tourism, marking the ASEAN India Year of Tourism.

Earlier, during his visit to Kuala Lumpur, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reaffirmed India's full commitment to ensuring a peaceful, progressive, and prosperous future for the Indo-Pacific region.