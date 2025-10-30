Rattled Pakistan Scrambles Fighter Jets Ahead of India’s Exercise ‘Trishul’

Pakistan scrambled its fighter jets from three key bases — Shorkot, Risalpur and Mianwali — early on Thursday morning, just minutes before India’s NOTAM was activated for Trishul. | Image: Republic

New Delhi: In a pre-dawn move that underscores growing unease in Islamabad, Pakistan scrambled its fighter jets from three key bases — Shorkot, Risalpur and Mianwali — early on Thursday morning, just minutes before India’s NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) was activated for its massive tri-service military exercise, “Trishul”.

According to sources, Pakistani jets were airborne from around 3:30 am to 6 am, conducting multiple sorties amid heightened alert. The move comes as India begins Exercise Trishul, a 10-day tri-service drill along the Sir Creek area in Gujarat’s Rann of Kutch region, from October 30 to November 10.

India declared NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) in multiple regions across the country, starting from today. | Image: X

Pakistan’s sudden air activity coincided with its decision to restrict airspace across central and southern flight routes, reportedly to safeguard sensitive zones near its border. The restrictions were issued hours after India notified its NOTAM for the large-scale exercise.

Trishul: A Tri-Combat Service Exercise

The Trishul exercise involves coordinated operations by all three arms of the Indian Armed Forces — the Army, Navy and the Air Force.

The Army will deploy over 20,000 soldiers, along with main battle tanks, howitzers, missile systems and armed helicopters to take part in the joint drills.

The Indian Air Force will simultaneously conduct Exercise Mahagujraj, deploying its frontline Rafales and Sukhoi-30MKIs, as well as airborne early-warning aircraft, mid-air refuellers and RPAs for precision and surveillance missions.

The Navy has also positioned frigates and destroyers off the Gujarat coast to support joint maritime operations and enhance coastal defence readiness.

Sir Creek: The Flashpoint

Sir Creek, a 96-kilometre tidal estuary between Gujarat’s Rann of Kutch and Pakistan’s Sindh province, remains a long-standing territorial dispute between the two neighbours.

Pakistan’s early morning scramble reflects “panic readiness” and an attempt to monitor India’s military movement closely. With Trishul underway, the Indian Armed Forces are expected to test joint coordination, rapid deployment and combat readiness in one of the country’s most sensitive border zones.