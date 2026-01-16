‘Be Brutal To Yourself’: Motivation Behind India’s First Women Rudra Armed Helicopter Pilot Hansja Sharma

'Be brutal to yourself'- this was written on the walls after she completed her schooling in Jammu, Hansja Sharma is India’s first women pilot of Rudra armed helicopter. 27 year old Captain Sharma was first women with Silver Trophy during her course at Combat Army Aviation Training School (CAATS) in Nashik.

Born on March 9, 1998, in Jammu, Captain Sharma has etched her name in history as the Indian Army's first woman pilot qualified to fly the advanced Rudra armed helicopter. She completed her schooling at St. Xavier's Convent in Barnai, pursued graduation from Parade College in Jammu, and later joined the Zoology Department at the University of Jammu before her selection into Indian Army. Topping her course at the Combat Army Aviation Training School (CAATS) in Nashik, she earned the Silver Cheetah Trophy as the best combat aviator, the first woman to do so, and now leads the 251 Army Aviation Squadron, showcasing her skills with the HELINA missile system during Army Day Parade in Rajasthan on 15 January 2026.

Speaking to Republic World, Captain Hansja’s mother Rashmi Sharma said that her passions include avid reading, exceptional mimicry of figures like Nana Patekar and Angoori Bhabhi. “She disciplined with special focus on diet, fitness, and gym routines even at home, she lives like an officer even during her leave days at home. She left her favourite Chat Papdi after getting selected into Indian Army,” Rashmi added.

“Tor ke pinjraa jaane kab ur jaungi main, laakh bicha do bandishen fir bhi aasmaan mein jagah banaungi main. Haan garv hai mujhe main naari hu, main kisi se kam nahi saari duniya ko dikhaungi, jo haalat se haare aisi nahi main laachaar hoon, haan garv hai mujhe main naari hoon,” Rashmi recalled words of her daughter Captain Sharma. “She has made us proud and made it to skies. I am the luckiest mother in the world, I was surpised and completely taken by surprise when she had that spark in front of Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi with HELINA missile system,” she added.

“This journey was not east for her, her approach was like Arjuna for the fish eye- she had 'Be brutal to yourself' in her room and without any coaching, she made it to Indian Army. Her journey was journey of rejection follow by success; she was handed over Temporary Rejection (TR) by Indian Army, and in 15 days’ time she underwent 3 hour long nose surgery and made it to olive green. God stood by her all these years,” she added.

Rashmi further said that Being a Single mother, I sold everything what I had for my children at that point of time, but it is what every parent do for the children. Now Hansja tells me to stop working but since I am a journalist, she says if I will work, I may help many needful people. “That photo with Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh was surprise for her, I told her to check her phone and see that photo. She was amazed on hearing that from me. I am overwhelmed by the love and respect I am getting because of her,” she added.

