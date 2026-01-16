Can Call Anyone: Air India Crash Probe Body Defends Summoning of Late Captain Sumeet Sabharwal’s Nephew, Capt. Varun Anand

New Delhi: The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has firmly defended its decision to summon Captain Varun Anand, nephew of the late Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, in connection with the ongoing probe into the catastrophic crash of Air India Flight 171 in Ahmedabad last year. Rejecting objections raised by the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP), the bureau insisted that under its mandate it is empowered to call “anyone relevant” to clarify facts surrounding the tragedy.

AIB’s Stand: Broad Powers to Question Witnesses

In a statement responding to the FIP’s legal notice, the AAIB cited the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2025, which grant investigators authority to summon and examine individuals deemed pertinent to an inquiry. Officials stressed that the purpose of such questioning is fact‑finding, not punitive action, and that the bureau must be free to explore all possible angles in a disaster that claimed 241 lives, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

“The bureau can summon and examine anyone as part of its mandate to collect facts and clarify events surrounding the crash,” the AAIB said, countering claims that the move amounted to harassment.

FIP’s Objection: ‘Wholly Unwarranted’

The Federation of Indian Pilots, represented by APJ‑SLG Law Offices, had strongly objected to the January 9 summons, calling it “wholly unwarranted.” The federation argued that Captain Anand, though a serving Air India pilot, had no connection to the ill‑fated Boeing 787‑8 (registration VT‑ANB) that went down on June 12, 2025, shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

The FIP maintained that Anand was neither involved in the flight’s planning, dispatch, or operation, nor a witness to the crash. The notice accused the AAIB of attempting to build a “preconceived narrative” that could unfairly attribute blame to the deceased crew rather than examining mechanical or systemic failures.

Legal and Emotional Dimensions

The dispute has also taken on a legal dimension, with the family of Captain Sabharwal pursuing a Supreme Court writ petition challenging the fairness of the investigation. The petition, filed by the pilot’s 91‑year‑old father, questions whether the AAIB is conducting the probe in line with international standards under ICAO Annex 13, which emphasize safety and fact‑finding over blame.

FIP leaders further accused the bureau of insensitivity, arguing that summoning a grieving relative without clear justification amounted to harassment.

Compromise: Video Conference Appearance

Despite the objections, Captain Anand has agreed to cooperate. Air India informed him of the summons, and he will respond to investigators’ questions via video conference rather than appearing in person. This compromise reflects both the federation’s insistence on protecting its members and the bureau’s determination to pursue every lead.

The crash of Flight 171 remains one of India’s deadliest aviation disasters in recent memory. The Dreamliner struck a hostel complex at BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad, leaving only one survivor among 242 people onboard. The scale of the tragedy has intensified scrutiny of the investigation, with families of victims, pilot associations, and legal experts closely watching how the AAIB balances its broad powers with sensitivity and transparency.

What Lies Ahead