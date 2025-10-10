Updated 10 October 2025 at 15:19 IST
Big Day, HAL's Light Combat Aircraft Tejas Mk1A To Take Maiden Flight On October 17
In a landmark moment for India’s defence manufacturing, the Indian Air Force (IAF) will receive its first two indigenous Tejas Mk1A fighter jets on October 17, 2025, at HAL’s Nashik facility. The event, attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, marks a major stride toward self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.
In a defining moment for India’s indigenous defence ecosystem, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is set to deliver the first two Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk1A fighter jets to the Indian Air Force (IAF) on October 17, 2025, at its state-of-the-art Nashik facility in Maharashtra.
The milestone handover ceremony will be attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who will also review HAL’s advanced aerospace manufacturing capabilities. The event marks the culmination of years of design, development, and perseverance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision of strengthening domestic defence production.
Overcoming Delays to Reach the Skies
HAL’s journey to this achievement wasn’t without obstacles. The production of Tejas Mk1A aircraft faced delays due to a shortage of GE-404 engines from the United States. However, the arrival of new engine consignments in mid-2025 helped HAL overcome the bottleneck and ramp up assembly lines.
HAL had already completed 11 Tejas Mk1A single-seaters and nine trainer aircraft, As of August 2025. The Nashik plant is now targeting the delivery of 12 aircraft by the end of 2025 and additional units by March 2026, signaling steady progress.
A ₹48,000-Crore Boost to Indigenous Power
The delivery is part of a ₹48,000 crore contract signed in February 2021 for 83 Tejas Mk1A aircraft, including 73 fighters and 10 trainers, one of India’s largest indigenous defence procurement deals. Initially expected to begin in March 2024, the program’s revised delivery schedule now aligns with HAL’s improved production capacity.
Next-Gen Fighter with Advanced Capabilities
The Tejas Mk1A introduces several key upgrades over earlier variants, making it one of the most advanced light combat aircraft in its class. It features:
Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar for enhanced detection and targeting
Enhanced electronic warfare suite to improve survivability
Digital glass cockpit with advanced avionics
Improved weapons carrying capacity
Over 50% indigenous components ensuring lower maintenance and cost efficiency
Powered by the General Electric F404-IN20 engine, the aircraft promises exceptional reliability, agility, and reduced lifecycle costs, aligning with the IAF’s operational needs.
Nashik: India’s Emerging Aerospace Hub
The HAL Nashik plant, employing more than 2,200 engineers and technicians, has transformed into a critical production base for the Tejas program. With an initial capacity of 16 aircraft per year, HAL plans to scale production to 24 units annually as systems stabilize.
A Takeoff into the Future
As the Tejas Mk1A prepares for its maiden flight and formal handover on October 17, India’s aerospace sector stands on the brink of a new era.
