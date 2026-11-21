Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted Uttar Pradesh's growing role in semiconductor and defence manufacturing, saying that a semiconductor chip manufacturing factory is being built in the state and BrahMos missiles, which were used during Operation Sindoor, are also being manufactured there.

Addressing an event in Lucknow, the Prime Minister said the state was making progress in manufacturing sectors, including semiconductors and defence equipment.

"A semiconductor chip manufacturing factory is being built in Uttar Pradesh, and what is talked about the most, Operation Sindoor, the BrahMos missile that gave sleepless nights to the enemy during Operation Sindoor, is now also being manufactured in Uttar Pradesh", he said.

Prime Minister recalled the concerns over LPG availability when the Strait of Hormuz crisis emerged, saying that some people had predicted long queues at petrol pumps and disruption in cooking gas supplies.

Advertisement

PM Modi said the government had decided to provide at least one lakh PNG connections daily to address the situation and ensure alternative gas supply arrangements.

"I used to ask, 'Why doesn't your figure go beyond 15,000–20,000?'... Do you know what answer I got? They said, 'Sir, we have put in all our strength; we are not finding plumbers; there is a shortage of plumbers,'" he said.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister also criticised those who had predicted a severe LPG shortage during the West Asia conflict, saying that the situation did not unfold as anticipated.

"You must have seen it; pick up the newspapers and see what all was being said. Yet nothing of the sort happened," he said.

Further, speaking on concerns surrounding Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Prime Minister said that nobody can take away the job of an individual who possesses skill.

"In today's modern era, what all is being said about AI (Artificial Intelligence)? That AI will do this, AI will do that, AI will take away this person's job or that person's job. But understand this point of mine very clearly: no one can take away the job of a person who possesses skill," he said.

He emphasised that the greatest achievement of the country is the 50 crore people coming out of poverty.

"If there is one greatest achievement of Hindustan since independence, in my view, it is 50 crore people coming out of poverty. And the path to 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) is also going to pass through this. The government provided facilities to these people and empowered the poor," PM Modi said.