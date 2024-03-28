×

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 00:13 IST

BRO Establishes Connectivity on 298 Km Nimmu-Padam-Darcha Road, Paves New Way to Ladakh

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) successfully established connectivity on the 298 Km long Nimmu-Padam-Darcha road in Ladakh.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Nimmu-Padam-Darcha Road
BRO establishes connectivity on 298 Km Nimmu-Padam-Darcha Road on the occasion of Holi | Image:X/ @drajaffer
Ladakh: In a major milestone, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) successfully established connectivity on the 298 Km long Nimmu-Padam-Darcha road in Ladakh,which will link Manali to Leh through Darcha and Nimmu on Kargil-Leh Highway. The strategic stretch, which is now the third axis apart from Manali-Leh and Srinagar-Leh,  was on Monday connected. The road is now the third axis apart from Manali-Leh and Srinagar-Leh, which connects Ladakh to the hinterland.

The Nimmu-Padam-Darcha road derives its strategic importance from the fact that it is not only shorter vis-a-vis the other two axes, but crosses only one pass; Shinkun La (16,558 feet) on which tunnel work is about to commence by the BRO.

Connectivity was established on the occasion of Holi

The milestone was achieved on March 25, on the auspicious day of Holi. The personnel of the BRO India connected the strategic road that will provide the shortest and all weather axis to Ladakh. The road in conjunction with Shinkun La tunnel will provide seamless movement to Leh.

It is being said that the axis will provide better connectivity to the people of Zanskar and bolster the defence preparedness along the Northern Borders.

Utilizing the frozen Zanskar river in January, the BRO efficiently moved equipment and personnel to establish additional attack points, expediting the progress of work.

As per the officials, once the tunnel is operational, this axis will have all-weather connectivity, significantly boosting defense preparedness along the northern borders with China.

Despite challenging terrain and extreme weather conditions, BRO personnel worked tirelessly to connect the final stretch of Niraq gorge. The completion of this connectivity marks the culmination of years of hard work, dedication, and perseverance by the BRO personnel.

The connectivity on the Nimmu-Padam-Darcha road is a testament to BRO's commitment to enhancing infrastructure in the region, ensuring smoother access to Ladakh. BRO DG Lieutenant General Raghu Srinivasan expressed confidence that the blacktopping of the road will commence soon.

Following the completion, the Border Roads Organisation shared the information through its X handle, saying, “@BROindia connected the strategic Nimmu- Padam -Darcha (NPD Road), the third axis to Ladakh. On the auspicious day of Holi on 25 March 2024, when the country was celebrating the festival of colours, the brave personnel of @BROindia connected the strategic road that will provide the shortest and all weather axis to Ladakh. The road in conjunction with Shinkun La tunnel will provide seamless movement to Leh.”

“The axis will provide better connectivity to the people of Zanskar and bolster the defence preparedness along the Northern Borders. Jai Hind! Jai BRO!!” the BRO noted. 
 

Published March 28th, 2024 at 00:13 IST

