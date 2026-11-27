New Delhi: In a stark assessment of the evolving character of global conflict, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General NS Raja Subramani on Friday stated that pervasive surveillance and unprecedented battlefield transparency have transformed modern war into a lethal environment where "anybody who is seen will be fixed and killed."

Delivering a comprehensive talk on the 'Future of Warfare and India's Preparedness to Conduct Multi-Domain Operations (MDO)' at the Vivekananda International Foundation (VIF), the CDS highlighted ten defining trends shaping future battlefields. He warned that the traditional dividing line between war and peace has permanently dissolved, placing nation-states in a permanent condition of multi-spectrum confrontation.

"The distinction between war and peace is increasingly blurred. We are in a state of continuous contestation. Cyber, space, electronic warfare, and cognitive warfare are already occurring," General Subramani said. "That means they will precede a conflict, they will occur during the conflict, and they will outlast the conflict. So we cannot say that we are either in a state of peace or war; we are in a continuous state of contestation."

Detailing the structural shift underway in combat doctrines, the CDS pointed out that military forces can no longer afford to fight as isolated entities, noting that operations are rapidly transitioning from network-centric models to decision-centric frameworks.

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"We are transitioning from fighting as isolated platforms to a system of systems. So the battlefield is increasingly moving from network-centric to decision-centric, from individual platforms to systems of systems," he said.

Underlining the decisive impact of persistent reconnaissance, he remarked: "With the advent of technology, battlefield transparency and persistent surveillance have to be taken for granted. Anybody in the future battlefield who is seen will be fixed and will be killed. So therefore, the way we fight has to be totally different."

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He added that information can no longer be treated as an auxiliary service, declaring: "Information is not going to be a support function; information, in fact, is going to be a predominant function in future operations." Furthermore, he noted that long-range precision firepower, integrated command and control, and operating logistics within contested environments will be non-negotiable determinants of victory.

Concluding his core trends, General Subramani asserted that modern warfare necessitates a "whole-of-nation endeavour."

"The entire nation now will have to participate in warfare. It's not only the armed forces; whether it be the citizens, whether it be the industry, whether it be the academia, whether it be the research or the startups, everybody now will have to participate... in preparing for, fighting, and sustaining warfare," he said.

Demonstrating how contemporary doctrine translates to reality, the CDS pointed to 'Operation Sindoor' as a case study in operational calibration, decisive joint action, and escalation dominance.

"The time we got out of Op Sindoor was a perfect example of escalation control. We had achieved whatever objectives we wanted to; we had destroyed the terrorist camps, and we got out at the right time," General Subramani explained, addressing retrospective questions on why operations were halted.

"At that time there were questions: we could have destroyed Pakistan fully; why did we have to get out, etc. But that was a calculated decision taken by the political-military hierarchy at that time. Escalation control, escalation dominance, and exit are integral to warfighting. You can't just start a war and not think about when you are going to exit, how you are going to exit, and how you are going to control escalation," the CDS emphasised, noting the operation also validated the CDS's coordination role with the Prime Minister, Raksha Mantri, and National Security Advisor.

On national readiness, he added: "The direction from the political leadership was very clear. There was no consideration about the cost of war or whether we should back down... If we go to war, the entire nation, I am sure, will be behind us. That is not a calculus in our warfighting strategy."

To prepare the armed forces for fast-evolving combat requirements, the CDS stated that military leadership has instituted a policy of "ruthless prioritisation" and initiated systemic reforms to synchronise equipment acquisition with technological change.

"I want to dispel the notion that budgets are not there... What we need to do is to improve our procedures and prioritise what we want. In fact, two, three days before only, I and the Defence Secretary and all the Service Chiefs got together, and we have decided that for the next two years we'll ruthlessly prioritise," he said, citing AI, decision support systems, long-range precision strikes, and air defence as core focuses.

He revealed that an overhauled Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) draft has been submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to resolve the friction between platform procurement and tech induction.

"What you are talking about are two clocks: the platform clock and the technology clock. An armoured vehicle or an aircraft may take years to induct, but the technology is changing every week or every two weeks or every month. Our acquisition processes have to be different for technology procurement and for platform procurement," General Subramani said, adding that the revamped process is expected to take effect early next year.

Addressing technological countermeasures against emerging threats, the CDS confirmed that Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs) are being operationalised for hard-kill counter-drone missions.

"Laser and directed energy weapons will form a very important component as far as counter-drone is concerned. DRDO has developed laser weapons... Israel has fielded it very effectively, and we are also looking at fielding lasers," he said, explaining that layered systems will be utilised to bypass laser dwell-time constraints.

On matching capabilities along the northern front and in space, General Subramani affirmed that India is establishing targeted readiness rather than mirror-imaging China: "I don't think that neither should we plan nor compete to try and get whatever China has got. We need to have enough to look at our borders and the ability to reduce that revisit time," he noted, citing ongoing rollouts of NavIC, SBS-3, and GSAT-7 constellations.